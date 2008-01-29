In Tanzania, a Maasai girl escapes to education

By David Conrad

ARUSHA, Tanzania (Reuters) - At 12, brown-eyed Neema Laizer persuaded her elementary school teacher to accept one liter of milk each morning instead of money because her father refused to pay for a girl to be educated.

At 13, her father selected a 30-year-old stranger to be her husband. The next day, she was supposed to drop out of school and begin a new life as a housewife and a mother within a year, a common fate for young Maasai girls in Tanzania.

Laizer had a different plan.

While her father slept, she and her mother quietly packed a small backpack of clothes, then she slipped on a pair of black rubber sandals and escaped by moonlight through heavy tears and forest brush, running more than a mile to her uncle's home.

The next morning, the two of them drove for six hours to a refuge 200 miles away that he had whispered to her about.

Now 19, Laizer is preparing to start college in the autumn -- hoping to be the country's first Maasai woman doctor -- and speaking out against female genital mutilation, forced marriage, and violence against Maasai women in the East African country.

"In the village, we only exist to earn cows for our parents and to serve a man we normally do not love," said Laizer, referring to the dowry of cattle paid for brides.