Philippine boxers forced to look beyond Beijing

By Manny Mogato

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines (Reuters) - Delfin Boholst is training for the Olympics -- the London Olympics.

The former rice farmer from the Philippines failed to win a boxing slot for this year's Beijing Games in a final qualifying tournament in Kazakhstan and now punishes himself with grueling four-hour workouts, six days a week, in the hope of redemption in 2012.

"After Kazakhstan, my morale sank to the very bottom of the sea," Boholst told Reuters during a break after three rounds in the ring at the national training camp in Baguio, a mountain resort city north of Manila.

"I wanted to bury my head somewhere. But, fortunately, we did not have time to sulk and lick our wounds, we were immediately sent back to training as soon as we unpacked our bags," said the 23-year-old light welterweight (64 kg).

The Philippines' reputation as a regional boxing powerhouse has been battered by its dismal performance in the qualifying rounds for Beijing.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, only one boxer, light flyweight Harry Tanamor, will represent the Philippines at the Games, compared to the usual turnout of around five.

The sport's difficulties are rooted in the country's sluggish economic performance. While fast-growing neighbors such as China, Thailand and India poured funding into the ring, the Philippines, mired in debt, has retrenched.