Swimmer's success brings rare cheer to Zimbabwe

Tue Apr 29, 2008 8:23pm EDT
 
By Martin Petty

BANGKOK (Reuters) - With a gold-medal tally trumped only by swimming giants Australia and the United States, Zimbabwe's performance at this month's world short-course championships was staggering.

Most impressively, one swimmer -- Kirsty Coventry -- won all Zimbabwe's medals.

"On the medals table, you can't see who wins what but yes, it was just me -- it feels amazing," a beaming Coventry told Reuters in an interview in Manchester, England.

"It's a great honor to represent my country, so we finish so high on the medals table. It's a great achievement for everyone."

Coventry won four titles in Manchester -- three in world-record times -- plus a bronze medal, to put Zimbabwe fourth overall, behind the U.S., Australia and the Netherlands, who also won four golds as well as five lesser medals.

Her performance brought some rare positive news to her economically-crippled country which is locked in a political crisis after a disputed presidential election.

Unsurprisingly, with severe food, fuel and job shortages and inflation at 165,000 percent, Zimbabwe is a country not used to winning anything in sport.

"Things aren't that good. I take any opportunity I can to raise our country's flag really high and get some shining positive light on things over there," added Coventry, a white Zimbabwean who moved to the United States because of the lack of funding and facilities at home.   Continued...
 
<p>Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe holds her gold medal after winning the women's 400 metres individual medley final on the first day of the world short course swimming championships in Manchester, northern England in this April 9, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files</p>