Swimmer's success brings rare cheer to Zimbabwe

By Martin Petty

BANGKOK (Reuters) - With a gold-medal tally trumped only by swimming giants Australia and the United States, Zimbabwe's performance at this month's world short-course championships was staggering.

Most impressively, one swimmer -- Kirsty Coventry -- won all Zimbabwe's medals.

"On the medals table, you can't see who wins what but yes, it was just me -- it feels amazing," a beaming Coventry told Reuters in an interview in Manchester, England.

"It's a great honor to represent my country, so we finish so high on the medals table. It's a great achievement for everyone."

Coventry won four titles in Manchester -- three in world-record times -- plus a bronze medal, to put Zimbabwe fourth overall, behind the U.S., Australia and the Netherlands, who also won four golds as well as five lesser medals.

Her performance brought some rare positive news to her economically-crippled country which is locked in a political crisis after a disputed presidential election.

Unsurprisingly, with severe food, fuel and job shortages and inflation at 165,000 percent, Zimbabwe is a country not used to winning anything in sport.