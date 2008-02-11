Poles trickle back to reviving city

By Marynia Kruk

LODZ, Poland (Reuters) - Once a byword for poverty and post-communist racketeering, Poland's second largest city of Lodz was a place people wanted to escape. Today some are moving back, drawn by foreign investment and falling unemployment.

Lodz (pronounced 'Woodge') suffered more than most Polish cities after the 1989 collapse of communism. Ornate redbrick textile factories that had dominated the town for over a century fell into decay, and once-elegant apartment blocks shed masonry onto pitted streets.

"Lodz was losing people since the end of communism, but this trend has been reversed over the past couple of years," said Marzena Korostenska, a spokeswoman for city hall.

An estimated 2 million Poles have emigrated in search of better paying jobs since Poland joined the European Union in 2004, mostly to the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain. Some Poles feared a generation could be lost, never to return.

In Lodz today, scaffolding covers many buildings and when the screens fall away they reveal facades restored with European Union funds. You can scarcely pass a street block in the centre without seeing workers laying new sidewalks or tramway tracks.

"Over the past five years the unemployment rate in Lodz has fallen from 19 percent to 8 and this is the most significant factor keeping people in the city," Korostenska said.

City Hall and local businesses are trying to re-brand the former textiles centre as a proto-Silicon Valley and source of cheap, well-educated labor. Firms such as Proctor and Gamble, Dell, Infosys and Hilton are among foreign investors they say the city has attracted.