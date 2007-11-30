One year on, protest still paralyses central Beirut

By Yara Bayoumy

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Lebanese opposition tent city, which began as a powerful outcry to topple the government a year ago, has dwindled to a symbolic presence, but the protest by Hezbollah and its Christian ally still paralyses central Beirut.

The boisterous crowds that gathered daily last December to demand Prime Minister Fouad Siniora's removal from his office nearby have long since melted away, leaving scores of empty tents guarded by a few dozen young men with walkie-talkies.

However symbolic, the opposition insists it will keep up its round-the-clock vigil in two main squares in the heart of Beirut until the political crisis over Lebanon's next president and over its own share in power is resolved.

"Nothing has changed, we won't leave until the government falls. This is a symbolic presence, but we can bring thousands if need be," said Emile Hashem, 45, who is responsible for the camp area manned by supporters of Christian leader Michel Aoun.

Most of the orange tents, adorned with pictures of Aoun, are empty during the day. Some have television sets and small piles of mattresses. A washing machine stands outside one tent.

Hashem says only 100 supporters of Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement sleep in 50 of the 125 tents every night.

"If Siniora likes his chair (job) so much, we are ready to carry him and the chair back to his house," said Audette Batsh, a 44-year-old Aoun supporter who left her home in Tripoli last December and has been sleeping in the camp ever since.