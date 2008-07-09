No time for mistakes for Omega at Olympics

By Katie Reid

ZURICH (Reuters) - When Omega first kept time at the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, it had one technician and 30 stopwatches. For the 1936 Games, watchmaker Paul-Louis Guignard took one suitcase with 185 chronographs to Berlin.

When Omega takes on the job again in Beijing in August, it will be using 175 km (109 miles) of cables and optical fiber and 420 tonnes of equipment, including transponders in shoes and GPS systems to time the 302 competitions.

This is the 23rd time Omega, part of the world's largest watchmaker Swatch Group, will take on the role of official timekeeper, and it has an array of high-tech gadgets to make sure its results are irreproachable.

"We have to be ready and we have to make it very reliable and very accurate when it is to measure someone's performance. The athletes are training for years," said Christophe Berthaud, head of Swiss Timing, which is also part of the Swatch Group.

Omega is among the Games' top 12 global sponsors and has marketing rights to use the Olympics logo worldwide.

The Games offer the watchmaker one of the most effective international marketing platforms in the world, reaching billions of people in over 200 countries and territories, including millions of brand-conscious Chinese.

Swatch, which says it expects double-digit sales growth in 2008, has benefited from rising demand for its top-range watches as part of a worldwide boom for luxury goods, including new consumers from fast-growing China.