Seedorf bids to cure game's ills off the pitch

By Mark Meadows

MILAN (Reuters) - AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf is on a mission to clean up football's damaged image.

The Dutch international thinks Italian soccer can cut down on fan violence by making stadiums more family friendly and is the founder of a charity which uses sport to improve children's education in poorer parts of the world.

He is also concerned about helping players who end up in the headlines for the wrong reasons and has set up a management company, of which he is the first client, to try to improve the services offered to footballers.

"Football is not just what you do on the field," Seedorf told Reuters at his home. "I want to help. I don't feel it like a weight on my shoulders. It is something I want to do."

Seedorf, born in the poor South American state of Suriname before moving to the Netherlands, would seem the ideal footballer to get the message across.

The 31-year-old is also the only man to have won European Cups with three different clubs -- Ajax, Real Madrid and Milan.

Milan's game at Atalanta last month was abandoned after fans tried to smash a fence next to the pitch in an ageing stadium, the latest in a series of hooligan incidents in Italy.