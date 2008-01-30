Yi warms to life in cold Wisconsin

By Steve Keating

TORONTO (Reuters) - After a reluctant move to America's Dairyland, Yi Jianlian is slowly starting to embrace life with the Milwaukee Bucks in wintry Wisconsin.

As culture shocks go, few stops on the National Basketball Association (NBA) circuit could present more challenges for a young Chinese player.

So it was understandable that Yi and his handlers balked at the idea of going to Milwaukee after the Bucks used the sixth overall selection in last year's draft to claim the immensely talented 20-year-old.

Yi could have expected a frosty welcome from slighted Wisconsinites but he says the only cold reception he has had to deal with has been the winter weather.

"On the court and off the court there are a lot of things to get through," Yi, speaking with the help of an interpreter, told Reuters before a recent game against the Toronto Raptors.

"On the court the games we're playing are very hard and off the court it is hard to get used to living in a city where it snows all the time.

"But except for the fact that it is a little bit cold I think everything is okay."