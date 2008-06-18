Montenegro eyes big splash in waterpolo debut

By Ellie Tzortzi

BUDVA, Montenegro (Reuters) - Montenegro's water polo team are counting on more than beginners' luck for their first shot at Olympic greatness.

For the 'Red Sharks' of the Adriatic republic, the newest state at the Beijing Games, it is all a question of balancing old with new, the experience of the Yugoslav powerhouse and the hunger of a young team with a nation's hopes on their shoulders.

"I've taken part in two Olympics and we have six players who were in Sydney and Athens, but this is the first Games we are going to as Montenegro," said coach Petar Porobic.

"We are certainly real competition for the best teams in Europe, we are currently in the top six, seven teams in the world. With the motivation that comes with going to the Games, we can be in the top six, but we can also do better."

Montenegro voted to leave its union with Serbia in May 2006, yet another state to emerge from the political and sporting power that was the old socialist federation of Yugoslavia.

The split was bittersweet for two nations that had lived together for 90 years and for a team that won silver in the 2004 Games and a world championship gold in its three short years under the flag of the 'State Union of Serbia and Montenegro'.

The last hurrah was winning the water polo World Cup in June 2006, two weeks after Montenegro formally declared independence.