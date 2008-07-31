Peruvian marathon runner late starter at 25

By Maria Luisa Palomino

LIMA (Reuters) - Maria Portilla was unable to take part in physical education classes at school because of a hernia operation and took up running only at the age of 25.

Despite all the setbacks, the 36-year-old from one of the poorest regions of the Peruvian Andes will be traveling to Beijing to run her second Olympic marathon with high hopes.

Portilla, born in the department of Apurimac, had to work as a child to help keep her family after her father fell seriously ill.

"My childhood was a bit tough," she told Reuters in a telephone interview from the Andean city of Cusco where she was finishing her preparations.

"My father had a problem in his bones and it made me sad to see him in bed, not able to walk... But it transformed my personality."

Portilla's efforts left her with an injured back.

"I had a hernia and they operated on me but afterwards I went out to work again," she said. "That was why I couldn't do physical education, I was afraid."