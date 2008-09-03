Russia conflict hits emerging Georgia tourism trade

By Noah Barkin

TBILISI (Reuters) - The Adamanti Hotel near Georgia's Black Sea coast was full of tourists in early August when war broke out between Russian and Georgian forces in South Ossetia to the northeast.

But when Russian soldiers pushed into Georgia and moved towards the port of Poti, just 20 km (12 miles) up the coast, the tourists fled and now 30 of the hotel's 33 rooms are vacant.

"August and September are usually our best months," said hotel manager Maia Gorgashvili. "But we are practically empty now. We can only hope people will return now that the fighting has stopped."

Boasting snow-capped peaks, over 100 km of beautiful coastline and one of Europe's largest national parks, Georgia was once a top holiday destination for the Soviet elite.

Political instability following independence in 1991 weighed on Georgia's image abroad for over a decade, but in recent years the country has rebounded and become one of the world's fastest growing tourist destinations.

Statistics show the number of foreign visitors has tripled over the past five years, hitting a peak of over 1 million last year and contributing about 4.5 percent of total gross domestic product (GDP), according to Beka Jakeli, the head of the government's tourism department.

After hiring public relations firm Saatchi & Saatchi and launching an aggressive marketing campaign last year centered on the slogan "Europe Started Here," the pro-western government of President Mikheil Saakashvili had been targeting a further rise in foreign visitors of 30 percent in 2008.