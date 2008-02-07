Iraq's returnees crave a future free of bloodshed

By Ahmed Rasheed and Wisam Mohammed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - When Abu Mutaz returned to Baghdad after fleeing Iraq's sectarian violence for Syria, he found it unrecognizable from the battlefield he had left behind.

"I saw a different city where street cleaners were working like bees and shops were mostly open," said Abu Mutaz, who fled the Sunni Arab Amiriya district of western Baghdad after almost daily bombings made it "worse than hell."

Abu Mutaz is one of the thousands of refugees who have made tearful returns to Iraq in the past several months, encouraged by better security and fed up with the hardships of exile.

Their happiness at being back has tempered, at least for now, the uncertain future many of them face in a city where jobs are hard to find and the threat of violence remains.

Since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003, around four million Iraqis have been displaced by a fierce insurgency and then savage fighting between majority Shi'ite and minority Sunni Arabs that has killed tens of thousands of people.

Aid organizations estimate some two million people fled the country, mainly to Syria and Jordan.

But toward the end of last year, a slow trickle of Iraqis began to move back after a major security crackdown in the capital that marks its first anniversary on February 14.