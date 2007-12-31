Smokers butt out in Germany and France

By Erik Kirschbaum and James Mackenzie

BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) - For years, anyone needing a nicotine fix in a German pub or French cafe didn't even have to light up -- the air was already so full of smoke that they only had to open their mouth and inhale.

But that all changes on Tuesday when strict new bans take effect in two of Western Europe's final bastions for smokers, Germany and France. There was long and fierce resistance to the prohibitions on tobacco that other countries imposed.

"When I have a beer I want to smoke, and if I can't smoke here anymore, I won't come anymore," said Hans Dorsmann, 60, a Berlin salesman summing up a gloom-filled view that has made countless small pub operators fear for their businesses.

"It's a stupid law that will hit the little people," he said in a Berlin corner pub where the faces of 10 smokers on the 10 barstools were veiled in clouds of smoke. A pub owners' lobby calls the ban unconstitutional and plans a legal challenge.

Even though smoking bans led to increased pub and restaurant business in other countries, the argument seemed to fall on deaf ears in Germany and France, where any infringement of the right to smoke was sometimes viewed as an attack on freedom.

From January 1 smoking will be banned in pubs and restaurants in 11 of Germany's 16 states -- exemptions given only to those with separate closed-off rooms. Most other states will follow during the course of 2008.

In France, smoking in shops, offices and other public places has been banned since February 1, but a special exemption for bars and cafes has been in place until January 1.