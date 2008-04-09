Security worries give boost to once-forgotten fiber

HEERLEN, Netherlands (Reuters) - When the United States said after the attacks of September 11, 2001, that no plane could enter its airspace without certain protections against hijack, cash registers rang in this Dutch industrial town.

Scrambling to ensure their cockpit doors were bullet proof, airlines turned to Dyneema, a thermoplastic that is 15 times stronger than steel but light enough to float on water.

Dutch chemical company DSM had at one time almost abandoned Dyneema as a commercial product. Now DSM is hoping it can replicate the success of Kevlar, an aramid fiber made by DuPont Co.

As well as in cockpit doors, Dyneema is being used in some of the same applications as Kevlar, such as bulletproof vests and marine cables. DSM says Dyneema is stronger, lighter and more rigid than Kevlar.

Among customers is the Chinese company producing the armored vests and helmets to be used by police during the Beijing Olympics.

"They are willing to pay for it because they earn back the costs easily," Jan van den Bossche, an analyst in Brussels at Petercam brokerage, said of Dyneema's attraction for customers. Van den Bossche estimates it already is one of DSM's most profitable products.

DSM said in its annual report that sales of Dyneema rose 22 percent in 2007, but it gives few other details for competition reasons.

Like many materials with unusual properties, Dyneema was stumbled upon in a lab and almost forgotten. In 1963, two engineers, Albert Pennings and Ron Koningsveld, were rearranging the molecules of polyethylene using a crystallization process.