Fading Massu still hopes to retain tennis gold

By Claudio Cerda

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Nicolas Massu still believes he can retain the gold medal he won at the Athens Olympics despite plummeting down the ATP rankings in the last six months.

The Chilean, knocked out in the first round at four of his last five tournaments and now world-ranked 138, needed a wild-card invitation for Beijing.

Massu, always at his most fired-up when his country's pride is at stake, believes the Olympics can inspire him to a revival.

"I'm not at my best at the moment and I'm not afraid to say it," he told Reuters in an interview.

Asked if he ruled himself out of challenging for another gold, he said: "No, not at all, it would be a wonderful dream to win another medal for my country. I haven't lost the confidence that I can repeat what I did before."

Massu clinched Chile's first gold medal in Olympic history when he and Fernando Gonzalez won the men's doubles in Athens.

The following day, the 28-year-old won the singles as well to set off more wild celebrations around the South American nation.