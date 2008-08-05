Iraq's female bombers rise as Qaeda's men fall

BAQUBA, Iraq (Reuters) - In a video sold in Baghdad's souks, a group of women draped in cartridge belts and clutching pistols and rifles explained why they had taken up arms against the U.S. military in Iraq.

"We are defending Islam and its sanctity. This is the country we were raised in. Why should we stand by while our men are defending the country?" said one woman, her face covered.

"What's stopping women?"

Lately, nothing is stopping them. Even as overall violence in Iraq has fallen to levels unseen since early 2004, there has been a dramatic rise in the number of attacks by women, deployed by Sunni Arab militants as suicide bombers.

There have been 23 suicide bomb attacks carried out by women in Iraq so far this year, compared to eight attacks for the whole of 2007, the U.S. military says.

Last week, on July 28, three women wearing explosive vests mingled with Shi'ite religious pilgrims in Baghdad and blew themselves up. A fourth bomber, also believed to have been a woman, struck Kurds protesting against a disputed election law in the north of the country.

In all, they killed nearly 60 people in the deadliest single day in Iraq for months. Nearly 250 people were wounded.