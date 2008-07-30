Eton schoolboy rides for China

By Raissa Kasolowsky

WESTBURY (Reuters) - Olympic host country China has pinned its hopes of equestrian success on a lanky Eton schoolboy sponsored by a Guangzhou property tycoon.

Last September, 18-year-old Alex Hua Tian, the son of an English mother and a Chinese father, swapped Eton's coat-tails and top hat for riding helmet and outfit to train to become China's first Olympic three-day eventer.

He qualified in June on not just one but four horses, no mean feat considering every horse has to be trialed separately, although only the fittest one will go to the Olympics with him.

"It does turn a few heads. I was the first Chinese rider to be registered with the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), so I think a few people will possibly be a bit doubtful," he said, next to his horse Chico, a dapple grey.

"But I think I have proved myself over the last year and hopefully they'll be cheering me on."

Five other Chinese riders will compete at the Olympics in show jumping and dressage, but Hua Tian is different from the others.

Not only is he the team's only three-day eventer, but the caliber of his training sets him apart from his team mates too.