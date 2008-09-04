Wright-Phillips builds links with Guatemala
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON (Reuters) - Carrying bags of cement and water purifiers up a Guatemalan hillside in the name of charity makes soccer training seem easy, says England international Shaun Wright-Phillips who has been helping out in the Central American country.
A week ago the 26-year-old midfielder moved from Chelsea to Manchester City, whose new investors, Abu Dhabi United Group, plan to turn the club into one of the biggest in the world.
Wright-Phillips, who moved in a deal reportedly worth nine million pounds ($16 million), has long-term plans for his charity work in Guatemala.
"I'll be involved for the rest of my life," he told Reuters at the start of a fundraising Harley Davidson motorcycle ride in Chelsea last month.
"The smiles and the happiness on the kids' faces keep me going back there. It's a lovely country and I'd never stop going back."
Since learning of the British-based charity Education for the Children Foundation (EFTC) in 2007, Wright-Phillips has visited Guatemala twice and sees the opportunity for a lasting relationship.
This will come as good news to the foundation as they strive to improve the situation in Guatemala, where only five per cent of children enter secondary education.
SHIRT AUCTIONS Continued...