Wright-Phillips builds links with Guatemala

By Tom Pilcher

LONDON (Reuters) - Carrying bags of cement and water purifiers up a Guatemalan hillside in the name of charity makes soccer training seem easy, says England international Shaun Wright-Phillips who has been helping out in the Central American country.

A week ago the 26-year-old midfielder moved from Chelsea to Manchester City, whose new investors, Abu Dhabi United Group, plan to turn the club into one of the biggest in the world.

Wright-Phillips, who moved in a deal reportedly worth nine million pounds ($16 million), has long-term plans for his charity work in Guatemala.

"I'll be involved for the rest of my life," he told Reuters at the start of a fundraising Harley Davidson motorcycle ride in Chelsea last month.

"The smiles and the happiness on the kids' faces keep me going back there. It's a lovely country and I'd never stop going back."

Since learning of the British-based charity Education for the Children Foundation (EFTC) in 2007, Wright-Phillips has visited Guatemala twice and sees the opportunity for a lasting relationship.

This will come as good news to the foundation as they strive to improve the situation in Guatemala, where only five per cent of children enter secondary education.