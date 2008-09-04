British school scheme thrives on a big scale

By Ed Pearce

LONDON (Reuters) - An ambitious scheme to boost self-confidence and discipline among British children by reviving competitive cricket in state schools is thriving after three years and its founders are determined to sustain it.

"It's far and away the biggest program of this kind ever put in place by any sport, I think, in the U.K.," said the governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King.

King is president of Chance to Shine, the Cricket Foundation charity's 50-million-pound ($88.98-million), 10-year program to reintroduce competitive cricket to two million pupils in a third of all state schools.

The key to success was the ambitious scale of the project, King told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"You can't do it on a small scale. If you're going to do it at all you need to do it on a big scale and you need to be very systematic about it: you've got to have the money, you've got to monitor carefully what goes on."

Some 17 million pounds have already been raised by sponsorship and donations, and the British government has pledged to match private investment to reach the 50-million-pound target.