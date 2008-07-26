From squats to lofts: Berlin property goes upscale

By Noah Barkin

BERLIN (Reuters) - A new luxury residence going up in the heart of east Berlin promises airy lofts, a swimming pool, spa and a concierge service -- the kind of luxury you would expect to find in London or New York.

The "Fehrbelliner" complex is one of a growing number of high-end developments sprouting up in the German capital, injecting new life into a long-suffering real estate market better known for its graffiti-covered squats and prefab Soviet-style cement constructions.

Boasting exotic names like "Fellini" and "Oxford," the new developments offer apartments with price tags approaching 10,000 euros ($15,700) per square-meter, more than double the cost of the city's top offerings just a couple of years ago.

They amount to a high-stakes bet that Berlin, which disappointed so many investors after the fall of the Wall, is finally blossoming into a political and cultural hub capable of luring the affluent from other parts of Germany and abroad.

"The whole concept of luxury living in Berlin is new," said Roman Heidrich, leader of a new Berlin-based residential property team at Jones Lang LaSalle that was established earlier this year in response to the emerging market.

"All of a sudden we are seeing a large number of high-end projects being built or in the pipeline. It remains to be seen whether they will all find buyers."

While property markets in European capitals like Madrid, London and Paris boomed in recent years only to cool off in the face of a credit crunch spawned by the U.S. subprime crisis, Berlin has confounded investors for nearly two decades by defying broader market trends.