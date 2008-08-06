Somali pirates rich with ransoms from hijacking

By Abdiqani Hassan

BOSASSO, Somalia (Reuters) - Somali pirates are investing heavily in trafficking the narcotic khat, along with other businesses, as they seek to spend big profits from ransom payments after months of attacks.

Maritime officials say at least 26 ships have been hijacked off the coast of the Horn of Africa country so far this year.

Most of them brought ransoms of at least $10,000, and in some cases much more. A lot of that money is now in the hands of pirates in the semi-autonomous northern region of Puntland.

Siyad Mohamed and his gang recently shared a $750,000 ransom after releasing a German ship they seized in May. Mohamed said they decided to invest in trafficking khat, a mild narcotic leaf that is very popular in the region.

"We've started importing," Mohamed told Reuters by telephone from Garowe, Puntland's capital.

"We bought it from Kenya after normal supplies dwindled due to delays. We saw an opportunity and took it."

Mohamed said he earned $75,000 from the German ransom, a large amount in such a poor region.