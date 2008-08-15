Imported coach McClaren is a Dutch rarity

By Alexandra Hudson

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands (Reuters) - Soccer coaches rank with tulips and cheese as a top Dutch export, yet few foreign managers have sought jobs in the home of total football.

Sacked former England manager Steve McClaren, who has taken over at FC Twente, is therefore a curiosity in the country with Twente fans wondering how long he will stick around and Dutch football sages debating what their country can teach him.

McClaren's hopes of boosting his reputation back home by impressing with Champions League debutants Twente took a blow on Wednesday when Arsenal beat them 2-0 in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

However, the Dutch underdogs' performance impressed the home crowd, always realistic in their expectations, and their attitude towards the English import is upbeat after an initial bout of skepticism.

On first hearing of the appointment one FC Twente fan had blogged: "It is pretty risky to go for an Englishman."

"If it had to be a foreigner couldn't it have been a German?" asked another -- backing the suggestion that a coach from nearby Germany might suffer a little less culture shock.

Former Dutch international Pierre van Hooijdonk, who played in England and at home thinks younger British coaches such as McClaren can learn a lot from managing abroad, and help to dispel the somewhat negative reputation of their older peers.