No longer cheap, Prague joins Europe in prices

By Jana Mlcochova and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE (Reuters) - When Britons Jean Mallock and Kathryn Newbould planned their trip to Prague, friends regaled them with tales of great beer and food way below prices at home.

On arrival, they were stunned by how much they spent at pubs and restaurants.

"We were really surprised," said Mallock, a 23-year-old project manager from Nottingham, as she sipped a drink in the historic Old Town. "Especially in the centre, prices are really the same as in Britain ... food and spirits particularly."

Higher prices are due to inflation and appreciation in the crown currency which has lifted what was once a low-cost jewel for tourists to nearer the price levels of Rome or Barcelona.

The crown has gained 41 percent against the dollar, 36 percent against the pound and 25 percent against the euro since the Czech Republic joined the European Union in 2004.

Those gains have been a boon to Czechs looking to buy foreign goods such as cars and electronics. But the exporters who are crucial to the country's economic growth are suffering, as are hotels and restaurants which depend on foreign visitors.

Inflation is rising and reached 6.9 percent in July, and the higher prices have affected robust growth in tourism.