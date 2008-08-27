Mini-skirts reign as Italy bares showgirl obsession

By Deepa Babington

ROME (Reuters) - When it comes to political satire, Italians like theirs hot -- with buxom women in mini-skirts and low-cut tops dancing as cameras zoom in on their breasts and long legs.

So much so that the auditions for two showgirls -- known as "veline" -- to spice up the country's top satirical show are a summer-long television event in their own right, broadcast daily as prime-time family entertainment with top ratings.

More than 5,000 women in Italy applied for the two slots up for grabs -- one reserved for a blonde, the other a brunette -- with raucous auditions held in packed town squares across the country before throngs of beaming parents and onlookers.

The prize: a contract to spend the next year dancing in skimpy clothes and hopping on the desks of the male presenters of the "Striscia la Notizia" news satire on the Canale 5 network owned by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset empire.

Its portrayal of women aside, for critics the showgirl format is more worrying for what it says about Italian television. Program-makers say they are satirizing TV journalism, and some defend showgirls over violent shows.

In some other countries the format itself has been satirized out of fashion or lambasted by women's rights campaigners, but in staunchly Catholic Italy, "Striscia La Notizia" -- whose title translates as "Hot off the Press" -- has featured veline for two decades.

Their seductive jigs are paired with investigative reports into scams and spoofs of both right- and left-wing politicians and celebrities.