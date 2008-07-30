Green Street jewelers bring Bollywood to London

By David Brough

LONDON (Reuters) - Green Street, a slice of India in one of the most depressed areas of London, is branding itself as the up-and-coming jewelry quarter for shoppers who love South Asian style.

A long avenue where sari shops mingle with curry houses, Bollywood DVD outlets and the aroma of freshly cooked Indian food, its jewelers offer necklaces and bangles of deep yellow 22-carat gold and diamonds, as well as cheaper designer and costume jewels, for weddings and parties.

Home to two dozen fine jewelers and an equal number of costume jewelry outlets, the street heaves with shoppers from the dynamic British Asian community, whose entrepreneurship has had a huge impact on the UK's economic progress.

jewelers building the Green Street brand hope it can help regenerate Newham borough, where unemployment runs at around 11 percent.

"Green Street is very quickly becoming one of the fastest- growing areas for South Asian shopping," said Jayant Raniga of PureJewels at number 290-292, a member of the steering group of the Green Street jewelers' Association (GSJA).

"People can find products on Green Street that they would not find anywhere else in the UK," added Raniga, whose grandfather immigrated to London 30 years ago and still toils in his workshop in his 87th year.

The number of fine jewelers has doubled in the last 10 years and the costume jewelers have quadrupled: street jewelers believe they now account for 1 percent of Britain's sales of fine jewelry which The Goldsmith Magazine put at 2.5 billion pounds ($4.97 billion) in 2007.