U.S. and Iraqi forces wall off threats in Sadr City

By Missy Ryan

SADR CITY, Iraq (Reuters) - Late into the night, a crane drops towering slabs of concrete into place, the earth shaking as U.S. and Iraqi forces slowly wall off the slum that was Baghdad's last sanctuary for feared Shi'ite militants.

Iraqis gather just beyond the pool of light, looking on from the darkness of the largely Shi'ite area that until several months ago lived in the grip of Mehdi Army militiamen loyal to anti-American cleric Moqtada al-Sadr.

This third wall that will encircle Sadr City, home to 2 million people in northeastern Baghdad, is part of the U.S. and Iraqi effort to solidify the sharp drop in violence that followed fierce fighting there this year.

"There is no Mehdi Army here. There is only the Iraqi Army," said Lieutenant Colonel Yahya Rasoul Abdullah, who heads an Iraqi army unit in southern Sadr City.

"There is only one language -- the language of the law."

Hundreds were killed beginning in March as Iraqi and U.S. forces battled Sadr's Mehdi Army, which the United States blamed for rocket and mortar attacks on U.S. and Iraqi government headquarters in central Baghdad's Green Zone.

The fighting in Sadr City was one front of Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's crackdown on defiant Shi'ite militias.