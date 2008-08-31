A ray of hope for Algeria's crumbling Casbah?

By William Maclean

ALGIERS (Reuters) - From cutlass and canon to earthquake and flood, powerful forces have long done damage to the Algiers Casbah, fabled bastion of Barbary pirates who plied the Mediterranean for centuries in defiance of European power.

But the deadliest of the many blows suffered by Algiers' disintegrating old quarter may actually be contemporary -- neglect by successive governments of modern Algeria.

The few outsiders who visit tend to wonder why this U.N. World Heritage site with an epic past woven deeply into Mediterranean history should be at risk of collapse -- and in a north African state earning $1 billion a week from oil and gas.

The answer is a lack of political will, Algerians say. Oil wealth has meant tourism has been a low priority, despite the powerful attraction this haunting Ottoman settlement could exert on Western tourists in search of the exotic and educational.

The result is that the labyrinth of alleys, palaces and fountains clinging to a steep hill above Algiers port is now a fissure-ridden slum of mostly graying, rotting buildings. Many of the population of more than 30,000 live in squalor.

"This is our culture and our soul and we should protect it," says construction official Fatah Abdelaoui, his voice echoing in the cool interior of Hassan Pasha palace, an elegant structure of marble and mosaics currently under renovation.

"CASBAH IN DANGER"