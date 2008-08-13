Zimbabweans abroad watch and await post-Mugabe era

By Luke Baker

LONDON (Reuters) - Like millions of Zimbabweans living abroad, Leslie Maruziva follows the tortuous power-sharing talks going on at home. He wonders about leaving London and going back. But for now, he is unconvinced.

Up to 4 million Zimbabweans are estimated to live outside the country, in neighboring South Africa, Mozambique or Botswana, or further afield in Britain, the United States and Canada, while around 13 million remain at home.

If President Robert Mugabe were to step down or agree to share power with the opposition, which boycotted June elections condemned internationally as unfair, many might decide to return to Zimbabwe. But until there are guarantees about the pace and extent of change, most will hold off.

"I have one eye looking very closely at developments back home -- I speak to people, I have family there -- but I'm not going to rush anything," said Maruziva, 38, a senior executive with the London Development Agency.

He has lived in Britain since 1989 and is now married -- to a Ghanaian -- with young children. His friends in Britain include Zimbabwean investment bankers and doctors.

"I've been here a long time, I have a family here and it's not just a case of upping and leaving and going back. There's a lot to take into account. I know a lot of Zimbabwean professionals who are in a similar situation."

A large percentage of those who have left Zimbabwe are well-educated professionals -- the kind of people many African countries want to lure back. They have found jobs in their adopted countries and started families. Returning when things are uncertain is, for many, just too much of a risk.