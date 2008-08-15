Deng wants more focus on game in Britain

By Tom Pilcher

LONDON (Reuters) - Despite being one of the country's highest-paid sportsmen Luol Deng remains largely unknown in Britain.

On July 31, Deng signed a multi-year, 71-million-dollar extension to his contract with NBA team the Chicago Bulls, yet the news got little more than a mention in British papers.

The Sudanese-born 23-year-old hopes basketball can make its mark in Britain, though he knows there is a long way to go.

"The focus is not there, it is on football and other sports," Deng told Reuters at a British team training session in London attended by a handful of journalists -- on the same day that more than 14,000 fans turned up to watch a training session at Premier League soccer side Chelsea.

"A lot of kids play basketball at a young age but as they get older the attention and the facilities are not there so they go in a different direction."

Deng however can only talk positively about the future of basketball in Britain, the country he came to as a refugee 15 years ago from war-torn Sudan.

"I believe the game is growing here in the UK, which is going to help a lot of kids with a lot of talent so hopefully they'll have a brighter future," he said.