Germany's Bonn thrives, but it's not Berlin

By Kerstin Gehmlich

BONN (Reuters) - A decade ago, when Germany's chancellor and the country's parliamentarians packed up to move to Berlin, the future seemed bleak for the small Rhineland city of Bonn they left behind.

Today, Matthias Schultze, who works in Bonn for a U.S.-Korean project developer, sees a buzzing new city when he looks out of his office window in the building that used to house Germany's parliament.

Forty years after John le Carre set his thriller "A Small Town in Germany" in Bonn, the city that was West Germany's Cold War capital is still home to six ministries and a new cluster of information technology and development groups.

Although it is only one one-tenth the size of Berlin, it is outperforming the new capital in terms of jobs, its population is growing and science centers have given it a new face.

IT specialists and United Nations workers pour out of skyscrapers to lunch by the River Rhine, negotiating their way around a large construction site for a new conference centre.

"It's a campus atmosphere. So dynamic!" said Schultze, whose firm organizes conferences in the former plenary building.

Bonn is doing so well that a new interior ministry report about its stellar performance has sparked calls to move the last ministries -- once seen as a lifeline for the city -- to Berlin.