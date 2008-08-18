Bosnian divide keeps criminals waiting for jail

By Adam Tanner

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Bosnia's failure to establish a coherent system of government more than a decade after its ethnic war has had some strange consequences -- among them a dire lack of prison space for Sarajevo's small-time criminals.

The Bosnian capital, located in the Muslim-Croat half of Bosnia, has space for just 100 low-risk prisoners, while twice that number wait -- some for up to six years -- to serve their sentences.

A few km away stands a prison that could accommodate some of them. But it lies just inside Bosnia's Serb Republic, the other entity that emerged from the end of the war -- and there is no agreement between the two halves on taking each other's prisoners.

The shortage of space means that Amer Hamidovic, 22, waited two and a half years to start serving a seven-month sentence for dealing drugs.

"It was strange. I couldn't plan anything in my life, I just had to wait," he said, sitting in a common room where prisoners were watching the Olympics on television.

The long delays are among the many consequences that accompanied the division of Bosnia into a mostly Serbian half and a mostly Muslim and Croat half under the 1995 Dayton peace agreement. Each side runs separate institutions, including prisons.

"We can't take any more people than is our capacity," Alija Berberkic, the warden who oversees Sarajevo's prisons, said in an interview.