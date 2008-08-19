On a stubborn battlefield, Iraqi forces set to take lead

By David Clarke

WAJIHIYAH, Iraq (Reuters) - The U.S. commander dons his headset as a convoy of armored vehicles rumbles along the dusty roads of the fertile Diyala river valley in Iraq, and he starts his macabre tour.

It's a gruesome tale: beheadings inside a mosque by Islamist militants, police running extortion rackets, bombs buried just off the road and five women killed by a female suicide bomber.

Listening attentively are Iraqi army and police generals, firing back questions and soaking up information that will be crucial when they flood the area with forces as part of a major Iraqi operation across Diyala province.

The Iraqi government wants all U.S. combat troops out in 2010 or 2011 under a "time horizon" negotiated with Washington.

There are some 144,000 U.S. troops in Iraq -- about 20,000 fewer than at the start of this year -- and both U.S. presidential candidates say they want to cut numbers further.

But as Diyala province shows, the war isn't over. Although violence overall in Iraq has declined dramatically over the past year, this ethnically and religiously mixed province north of the capital has remained stubbornly violent.

U.S. and Iraqi commanders say they are determined to tame it, while employing new tactics that require the increasingly confident Iraqis to rely less than before on the firepower of their American allies.