Hope of better times at Baghdad lakeside resort

By Tim Cocks

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - For Iraqis, it's a vision of what Baghdad could be -- no concrete blast walls, no sandbags or meandering worms of razor wire, just a colorful lakeside resort where children can swim and strollers take in the sunset.

Jadriya Lake, a popular playground that has twice been shut by war and chaos, reopened on Friday to the delight of scores of Iraqis who splashed straight in, most of them teenage boys.

Officials hope the resort heralds a new, carefree age of leisure in a city for too long mired in bloodshed and despair.

"We're saying to Iraqis: 'Baghdad is now safe. Please come and enjoy yourselves'," tourism ministry spokesman Hassan al-Fayath told Reuters at the lakeside. "They will come."

It is a sentiment echoed by many, albeit cautiously, as lower violence breathes new life into some parts of Baghdad.

At sunset on Friday, the Muslim holy day, the vast, upmarket Karrada district, not far from Jadriya, is teeming.

Families flock to restaurants selling minced lamb kebabs. At an arcade, a group of young men concentrates on a vigorous game of table football as some teenage boys strut between palm trees on the pavement outside, laughing and kicking a plastic bottle.