Iraqi Kurdistan still a tough sell to investors

By Missy Ryan

ARBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan has been primed for a wave of foreign investment for years, but officials say the grand goals of a relatively peaceful northern enclave are frustrated by violence plaguing the rest of Iraq.

Kurdish officials dream big, speaking of bringing Europeans to ski the region's snow-capped peaks, building modern schools and hospitals and rejuvenating thirsty wheat fields.

In Arbil, the Kurdish capital some 310 km (190 miles) north of Baghdad, the streets buzz with activity. Several upmarket hotels and housing projects are going up on the outskirts of town. Direct flights arrive from Europe and westerners are a common sight in the city centre's booked hotels.

"We have many things: oil, iron, phosphate," said Baqi Salaye, a Kurdish businessman sipping sweet tea in an elegant, gold-trimmed reception room in Arbil's chamber of commerce.

Yet Salaye, who dabbles in aviation, tourism and other business, echoes widely felt frustration when he bemoans the muddled perceptions of outsiders, who often fail to notice that Kurdistan has been largely been spared the bloodshed in Iraq.

"If something happens in Mosul, they say 'northern Iraq.' If it happened in Diyala, they say 'northern Iraq,"' lamented Karim Sinjari, Kurdish state interior minister, referring to northern areas that fall outside the Kurds' autonomous region.

"So -- someone sitting in the United States -- you see the news and you cannot differentiate."