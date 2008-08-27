As Angola reaps oil wealth, many remain poor

By Henrique Almeida

LOBITO, Angola (Reuters) - On a recent Friday night, men in SUVs and others on mopeds line up outside one of the few gas stations in Angola's port city of Lobito to fill up for the weekend.

As car horns begin to sound, it becomes clear that the gas pumps have once again run dry.

"We provide millions of barrels of oil each month to China and the United States but don't have enough to fill up our own tanks," said David Boio, a local businessmen, as he stepped down from his truck.

Since Angola's 27-year civil war ended in 2002, foreign companies have rushed in to tap its oil reserves, making it one of the world's big suppliers. But Angola has failed to provide fuel for its own drivers, one of many paradoxes that overshadow elections set for September 5.

Another is that the country earned an estimated record $41 billion in oil exports last year, up from $30 billion in 2006, according to estimates by JP Morgan, but almost 70 percent of its population still lives on less than $2 a day.

Analysts blame corruption for the government's inability to improve the lives of its people. Billions of dollars in oil revenue have disappeared from state coffers, according to human rights groups, although a World Bank official said in July that transparency has improved.

The ruling MPLA party, a mix of former Marxists and Western-leaning technocrats, has been in power since it declared independence from Portugal in 1975. It is widely expected to win the election.