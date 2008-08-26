Sleepy valley is unlikely focus of Mideast tension

By Alistair Lyon, Special Correspondent

SHEBAA, Lebanon (Reuters) - For a Middle Eastern flashpoint, the Israeli-occupied Shebaa Farms appear placid.

A hilltop U.N. post looks south over green trees in a deserted valley ringed by a dirt road and a fence. No goats graze the dry yellow grass on the craggy limestone slopes above.

On mountain peaks a few km away, Israeli troops watch from fortified positions bristling with antennae.

Local Lebanese villagers insist the land has always been theirs, saying they have documents to prove it.

But the fate of this remote patch of land squeezed between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied Golan is tangled up with indirect Syrian-Israeli peace talks, relations between Beirut and Damascus, and the future of Hezbollah as an armed force.

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said in June that "the time has come to deal with the Shebaa Farms issue."

Yet there has been no sign of a breakthrough on what has become the last big dispute between Israel and Lebanon since Hezbollah concluded a prisoner swap with the Israelis in July.