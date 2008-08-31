Risk matches reward for urban freerunners

By Kate Kelland

LONDON (Reuters) - Yusuf Yirtici is a proud young father who extols the virtues of discipline, hard work and a responsible attitude to risk.

But as he does so, he is balancing in a handstand on a concrete ledge above a subway on one of the busiest road traffic islands in central London.

Yirtici is in training for the first global freerun championships, due to be held in London on September 3.

"Freerun is about risk, and risk is all about calculating," the 25-year-old told Reuters as he limbered up with three fellow competitors, shinning up lamp-posts and leaping over stairways in one of their favorite training sites by the river Thames.

"You make a calculation with your body. If you see a jump or a move that you feel you can do, then you should do it, even if you are scared. If you are afraid, and you don't make the move, then you are letting fear beat you. You have to overcome fear, and be successful."

These seem grand ambitions for an urban pastime whose roots lie in the sprawling concrete suburbs of Paris in the 1990s.

But freerun, or parkour as it also known, is fast growing into a recognized and respected international sport-cum-art able to attract big-brand sponsorship, blockbuster movie appearances and pop megastars like Madonna.