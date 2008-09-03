Czech city bids to be global biotech hub

By Michael Kahn

BRNO, Czech Republic (Reuters) - Just a few steps from the monastery where Gregor Mendel pioneered the field of genetics some 150 years ago, Czech officials hope to nurture their own biotech revolution.

The plan is to turn Brno, a 13th-century city that went the way of manufacturing under communism, into a modern biotech hub and attract firms eager to tap into a skilled work force, even as a strong currency drives up costs and wages.

"We are trying to connect industry, education and infrastructure to make it easier for companies to come here to create an environment that suits biotech companies best," Brno's mayor Roman Onderka told Reuters.

The Czech Republic now hosts around 60 biotech firms, mainly near Brno and the capital of Prague.

But the key for Brno -- the country's second biggest city -- is a partnership with the U.S. Mayo Clinic, the research centre renowned for treating rare medical cases and famous patients including former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

Announced in 2006, it will help the country play on historic strengths in medicine and research and hopefully become a regional force for more than just cheap labor, said Tomas Sedlacek, chief macroeconomic strategist at Czech bank CSOB.

Establishing the Czech Republic as a research hub could keep the economy humming when wages rise enough to convince low-cost manufacturers settled here to move jobs elsewhere, said Sedlacek, a former government adviser.