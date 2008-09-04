Turks question what went wrong in Beijing

By Selcuk Gokoluk

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey must improve sports facilities and spend less on soccer if it is to recover from a disappointing Beijing Olympics and achieve its ambition of hosting the 2020 Games, critics say.

The country won a single gold medal in Beijing, after three in Athens, and its most-heralded weightlifters failed to complete a single lift successfully.

"Everybody who watched the Olympics knows that this is a disgraceful disaster...The culprit is the Turkish sports organization. All federations were entrusted to the supporters of the AKP," said daily Sabah columnist Hincal Uluc, in a reference to the ruling political party.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has said that everyone, including himself, was responsible for the failure in Beijing and it was time for Turkey to reconsider its sports policy.

The allocation of funds to soccer, which is by far the most popular sport in Turkey, has come under criticism.

"Football takes a large share of revenues at the expense of other branches," Sports Minister Murat Basesgioglu said.

A committee would be set up to address what went wrong with the Beijing Games and decide on measures for future Games, he told CNN Turk.