Merkel's likely challenger faces rural image test

By Kerstin Gehmlich

BELZIG, Germany (Reuters) - Germany's foreign minister strolls through an organic farm, buys an apple from smiling children -- and then turns from the idyllic scene to call his counterpart in Norway to discuss the Georgia crisis.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a virtual unknown on the German political scene when he became its top diplomat in 2005, has emerged as the leading candidate to take on conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in next year's general election.

But if he and his struggling Social Democrats (SPD) are to have a chance against the popular "Angie," Steinmeier knows he will need to shed his image as a serious technocrat and show he can connect with common people.

A trip this week to the rural east German region where he hopes to win a parliamentary seat in 2009 was one of the first real tests of the white-haired, 52-year-old Steinmeier's skills as a political campaigner and underlined the challenge he faces.

"He certainly isn't the drinking buddy type," farm worker Hans-Juergen Cieslak said, watching Steinmeier joke with farmers and children in Brandenburg.

"He's serious. Everything he says seems to have substance. He certainly knows his stuff," he added, shortly before Steinmeier's limousine left his sleepy town, followed by a motorcade of four dozen journalists and camera teams.

Campaigning is a novelty for Steinmeier, who has earned respect for his work ethic and mastery of detail as foreign minister, but has never been elected to office.