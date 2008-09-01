"Enabling aid" turns peasants into export farmers

By Pascal Fletcher

DJILAKH, Senegal (Reuters) - Less than a year ago, the land around this small Senegalese village was parched bush pasture, studded with thick-trunked, knobbly baobab trees.

But over the last six months, ground pockmarked with anthills that lay hard and idle during the nine-month dry season has blossomed through irrigation into a thriving small commercial farm thanks to an aid project funded by Spain.

Trained and assisted by Spanish agriculture experts, around 100 peasant farmers and their families have become international exporters of melons to supermarkets in Spain and Britain in a commercial tie-up with a private Spanish farm company.

"Now there's money in the village," beamed Amy Diouf, her baby son strapped to her back, as she stood in fields crossed with plastic irrigation tubes that drip-feed moisture to crops planted at Djilakh farm, 80 km (50 miles) southeast of Dakar.

International aid experts meeting in Accra, Ghana this week will debate how best the billions of dollars of foreign aid pledged to help the developing world should be handled to have a direct impact on the poor, such as African peasant farmers.

Haunted by cautionary tales of millions of dollars of aid money being squandered on fruitless projects by a competing babel of aid organizations and NGOs, participants at the September 2-4 High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness will seek to translate lofty intentions into concrete guidelines focused on results.

To carve Djilakh farm out of the bush, Spain's government development cooperation agency AECID used modest initial project funding of nearly 600,000 euros ($880,000) to build an access road, sink a well, lay down irrigation, put up a warehouse, train the farmers and help guarantee essential inputs.