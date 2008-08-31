Curator hides Stalin mementoes from Russian bombs

By Mark Trevelyan

GORI, Georgia (Reuters) - When Russian bombs began falling on Gori, Robert Maglakelidze took a desperate decision: he loaded his car with a precious consignment and fled along the dangerous road to Tbilisi.

Stowed inside were the personal effects of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin: his military greatcoat, peaked cap, pen, glasses, silver sword and pipe -- in total some 50 unique items.

Maglakelidze, director of the Stalin museum in Gori, says bringing them for safekeeping in the Georgian capital was the only way to ensure their survival.

"I had to take the risk," he told Reuters. "Thank God, they didn't bomb the museum, but there was no guarantee. We said 'let's preserve these things for future generations'. These personal things can't be replaced."

Gori, Stalin's birthplace, was first bombed and then occupied by Russian troops in the short war that followed Georgia's ill-fated attempt on August 7-8 to recapture its rebel, pro-Russian province of South Ossetia, just north of the town.

The Russians have left Gori now, but scars from the fighting remain. At the weekend, workmen were clearing rubble and glass from several large apartment blocks heavily damaged by bombing.

Yet the Stalin museum -- an imposing, pale stone building with a colonnade and a tall rectangular tower, crowned with a red and white Georgian flag -- escaped virtually unscathed.