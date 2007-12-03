Peso's dizzy rise gives Filipinos overseas a headache

By Carmel Crimmins

MANILA (Reuters) - Manila's malls are abuzz with Christmas carols and glitzy decorations but Marlene Isleta has little festive cheer.

A strong Philippine peso and a weak U.S. dollar means that Isleta has less cash in her pocket after receiving the remittance money her husband, a waiter on a luxury cruise ship, sends her every month.

"The money is really tight. Christmas is just another day for me. I'll be hiding from my godchildren that day," she said, on a break from her office job in Manila's financial district.

Isleta's husband is one of an estimated 8 million Filipinos, or around 10 percent of the population, who work overseas due to a lack of opportunities at home and whose remittances have driven the domestic economy to a 20-year high.

The Philippines is the fourth-largest recipient of remittances in the world after India, Mexico and China.

The overseas workforce, known locally as OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers), and treated to their own visa line at Manila's international airport, have fuelled a local spending boom through their payments, estimated to hit a new record of $14.7 billion this year, 15 percent higher than last year's peak.

The monthly inflows have also made the peso Asia's best performing currency this year, up nearly 15 percent against the dollar.