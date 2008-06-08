Filipino mothers search for their disappeared children

By Carmel Crimmins

MANILA (Reuters) - A group of men, widely thought to be an army "black squad," abducted Edita Burgos's son while he ate lunch in a Manila shopping mall last year.

More than a year after the event, many believe Jonas Burgos is dead. His mother has heard from her own sources that Jonas was badly tortured but she refuses to accept that her son is dead.

"It makes the search easier," she explains.

Across the Philippines, other parents adopt a similar stoic approach.

Hundreds of activists have been shot dead or are suspected to have been abducted over the past seven years in what is viewed internationally as a "dirty war" by the army against groups it sees as fronts for a violent communist insurgency.

The number of killings, usually carried out during the day by masked men on motorbikes, has dropped since a United Nations report last year said the military was responsible for many of the shootings.

Amid conflicting reports, at least 33 people were allegedly victims of political killings in 2007, compared to at least 96 in 2006.