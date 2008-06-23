Fun and faith guide Philippine diver

By Manny Mogato

LOS BANOS, Philippines (Reuters) - When she was growing up in the southern Philippines, Sheila Mae Perez's favorite game was to clamber up on to ships in the harbor of her home town and dive into the water.

"That was my playground," Perez says of the Sasa Wharf in Davao City. Nowadays the petite 22-year-old is considered one of the best divers in southeast Asia and life is much less carefree as she prepares for the Beijing Olympics in August.

At the Trace College sports camp in Laguna province, south of Manila, Perez repeatedly jumps from a three-meter springboard, twisting and somersaulting before plunging into a deep pool.

Emerging from the water, she climbs up to the springboard and dives again. She carries on practicing until her Chinese coach, who trains her mostly through sign language, gives her a thumbs-up sign and an approving nod.

Perez was discovered in 1997 by local sports officials who had watched the children diving into the sea and spotted her talent. She is at the pool for 3-1/2 hours each day and also works out in a gym, practicing somersaults and tumbling.

"I just want to have fun in Beijing," Perez told Reuters, drying herself before climbing up to the diving platform again.

"It's a very tough field but it's still anybody's game. What if they all make a mistake and I am the only one who doesn't?"