Italian women fight to break political barriers

By Deepa Babington

ROME (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi wins applause from a crowd of flag-waving Italian women at an election rally when he urges them to cook for his party's candidates.

"Cook for our party's representatives -- and make the sustenance as sweet as possible," the 71-year old businessman tells them in the run-up to an election on Sunday and Monday in which he is seeking a third term as prime minister.

Other women have been outraged by such comments in a campaign that has underlined how men still dominate Italian politics and old stereotypes linger, despite the gains women have eked out over the years.

"Every now and then, I sometimes feel we in Italy live in pre-historic times," Marianna Madia, a 27-year old economist running for the rival Democratic Party in the parliamentary election, told Reuters.

Despite boasting a higher rate of education, Italian women have long lagged their male counterparts in politics. Just over 17 percent of seats in the lower house of parliament and 14 percent in the upper house are held by women.

This puts Italy 67th in a ranking of nations by the number of women in parliament according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, an international organization of parliaments.

"The major parties on both sides have always been made up of men, and they take us for just mannequins in their windows," said Daniela Santanche, a far-right candidate.