Freed Sudan terror suspect angry at bombers, Britain

By Opheera McDoom

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - One minute, Omer Almagboul says, he and his fellow Sudanese flatmate were lazing at their student flat in England, recovering from a big night out. The next, their lives changed for ever.

Dozens of armed police stormed in, forced them to kneel on the floor facing the wall and interrogated them as terrorism suspects in the seaside town of Brighton, south of London.

Almagboul was caught up with his friend Shadi Abdelgadir in a police net trawling for people who helped the men who tried to blow up London buses and trains on July 21, 2005 -- two weeks after suicide bombers in the city killed over 50 people.

Their Sudanese friend, Mohamed Kabashi, had brought one of the would-be bombers, Hussein Osman, to their flat one night, the first time they had met him. He stayed one night then left.

"We thought he was just another visitor -- we showed the usual hospitality." said Almagboul, now 23 and sitting in his family's home in Khartoum.

"I couldn't believe he (Kabashi) would do that to us. He played us like fools."

After an ordeal lasting nearly three years, a British jury cleared the two last month of all charges including failing to disclose information under the Terrorism Act and aiding and abetting a criminal. Kabashi was convicted.