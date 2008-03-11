Risky business on south Sudan's reckless roads

By Skye Wheeler

JUBA, Sudan (Reuters) - The forlorn wrecks of cars and motorbikes dotting southern Sudan's potholed dirt tracks and rare tarmacadam roads might signal chaos to some. But Zeru Woldemichael sees a business opportunity -- in insurance.

The Eritrean entrepreneur is hoping to snare a portion of the fledgling insurance market in this semi-autonomous region, which was born from a 2005 peace deal to end Africa's longest civil war and which survives on oil revenues.

But to do so he, like other insurers operating here, will have to work in a business environment lacking even basic structures after years of war, and where tales of mismanagement and corruption are rife.

It's also a land where the very concept of insurance needs to be taught.

South Sudan, which will hold a referendum on secession in 2011, is still cobbling together its institutions after decades of fighting between rebels from this mainly Christian and animist region and the Islamist government in Khartoum.

The war killed 2 million people and drove another 4 million from their homes. Today, its consequences have been overshadowed by the anarchy in Sudan's western Darfur region, where rebels have been fighting the government and its militia since 2003.

The peace in the south is shaky -- earlier this month, former rebels clashed with tribesmen in a volatile border area and scores were killed. Southern officials have warned that such attacks could reignite the civil war.