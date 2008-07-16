Farmers scour auctions for harvest equipment

By Mark Weinraub

MACKINAW, Illinois (Reuters) - The price was higher than Bill Boyd wanted to pay and still rising, but it didn't really matter. He needed a combine harvester.

He lost most of his farm equipment to fire when lightning struck his shed earlier this year, leaving him no way to harvest his part of what could be the most valuable crop in U.S. history.

So Boyd, who grows corn, soybeans and wheat on 1,000 acres in Rushville, Illinois, joined about 150 others in this small town in central Illinois to bid on the used equipment of retiring farmer John Kuhfuss. And the prices were high.

Even with grain prices at record levels, farmers frequently favor used equipment, especially when, like Boyd, they need it in a hurry.

New tractors, combines and planters take months to acquire because manufacturers build them to order. High metals prices make it too expensive to keep them in stock.

"It is probably the best year on record," said Eldred Nehmelman, the auctioneer who sold off Kuhfuss' equipment. "The average combine would bring $10,000 more (than it did a year ago)."

The used equipment also is in great demand because the number of farm auctions are down this year, leaving few opportunities for farmers to replace their worn out equipment.